2 Browns Players That Need To Step Up Against Bengals

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The 5-7 Cleveland Browns have a big matchup coming up in Week 14 when they will travel west to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals are the defending AFC champs and currently hold an 8-4 record, which is tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the best mark in the AFC North (the Ravens hold the tiebreaker, however).

If Cleveland is to have any chance of making the playoffs, it can probably only afford one more loss from here on out, especially given the depth throughout the conference.

Since it may be too early to expect Deshaun Watson to have a strong game, these two players will need to play their A game in order to get the Browns another win.

 

Myles Garrett

Browns fans think Garrett is the best pass rusher in the NFL, but as of this writing, he’s tied for only fifth in the league in sacks with 10.0.

Cleveland’s defense has struggled this season, and it ranks just 17th in passing touchdowns allowed, 27th in points allowed and 28th in interceptions forced.

It all starts with the pressure Garrett creates up front, and that pressure will be especially important versus Burrow, who has 3,446 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and a 103.7 passer rating this season.

Garrett has to take it upon himself to keep the Bengals’ air attack grounded.

 

Denzel Ward

Cincinnati has three of the game’s more productive wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, so Ward will need to be on his game to make his man work.

Another defensive touchdown from him, whether it comes off an interception or a fumble recovery, would go a long way in helping to keep the Browns’ playoff hopes alive.

