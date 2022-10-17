3 Players Who Stood Out In Browns’ Loss To The Patriots

The Cleveland Browns aren’t looking too hot right now.

The team has lost three in a row with today’s loss to the Patriots, making their overall record 2-4.

They aren’t executing, they aren’t communicating well and they fail to get the job done week after week.

Even with the help on the horizon as Deshaun Watson is set to return from his suspension in week 11, the season looks bleak.

If the Browns continue to lose games before Watson’s return, it won’t matter how well he plays.

The Browns will have dug too deep of a hole and will already be out of the playoffs.

But the season isn’t over yet.

As bad as the loss looked, there is always the bright side.

Here are 3 Browns players who stood out in a positive light in today’s game.

1. K Cade York

After a rough week 6 missing two kicks against the Los Angeles Chargers, Cade York looks to be back on his game.

He nailed all three of his kicks today, including a 51-yarder in the 4th quarter.

Though his kicks ultimately contributed to a Browns loss, they show that he can put bad games behind him.

Cade York overcomes closed-end doldrums. Makes 48y FG from right hash to close NE lead to 10-6. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 16, 2022

He didn’t let failure last week get in the way of finding success this week.

With his three kicks today, he has only missed two kicks for the season, making his overall stat line 11/13.

Even with today’s loss, York is giving Browns fans hope for the future as he’s becoming one of the league’s most accurate kickers.

2. DE Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett also looked to be back in form today.

He registered two sacks and a forced fumble.

His success today follows a car accident that kept him sidelined for a week and then sluggish during his first week back from the accident.

But today he looked recovered and ready to return as one of the NFL’s best edge rushers.

#Browns Myles Garrett breaks Clay Matthews official club sack record of 62 with that sack-fumble — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 16, 2022

He also broke the Browns’ sack franchise record held by Clay Mathews with 62 sacks.

After today’s game, Garrett now has 62.5 sacks total in his career and the most in Browns’ history.

The one concern with him today was during his second sack when he left the game with an injury.

It’s unclear on the severity of the injury, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski seems to think he’ll be ok.

Stefanski said Garrett “banged his shoulder but I believe he’ll be OK.” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 16, 2022

3. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

As quiet as he sometimes has been this season, Donovan Peoples-Jones had a strong outing today.

He accounted for nearly a quarter of the Browns’ catches, pulling in 4 for 74 yards.

He also worked as a safety valve for Jacoby Brissett on a few key plays, keeping drives alive.

While his stat line for the day isn’t eyepopping, it’s one of the few stats for the Browns that isn’t an eyesore.

It’s also a reminder that Peoples-Jones has things to offer this football team.

The lone bright spot is that Donovan Peoples-Jones is taking the next step in his game. Most of the rest of the operation is a disaster. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 16, 2022

He’s reliable and able to take on more targets when the team needs him.

And when Deshaun Watson returns to the team later this winter, giving the Browns the best QB talent they’ve had in decades, Peoples-Jones should have more opportunity to shine than ever.