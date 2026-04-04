Analyst Raises Browns’ Biggest Question Ahead Of NFL Draft

There is a potential best-case scenario waiting for the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft. The first five picks could go as they want, leaving the prospect they desire available for them at No. 6 overall.

Then, later on, the need they are unable to fill early in the first round can be satisfied by a player they like at No. 24 overall. If everything goes according to plan, the Browns could have a solution for the team’s most pressing issue this season.

Analyst Brad Gagnon raised the Browns’ biggest question ahead of the NFL Draft, which is how they can get the most out of their quarterback.

“What more will they do to help their quarterback(s) succeed in 2026?” Gagnon wrote. “The Browns did spruce up the offensive line by adding a ton of experience in free agency, but they’re still left with a glaring hole at left tackle and the receiving corps remains one of the weakest in the league. There’s a very good chance they address both needs with their two first-round picks, but drafting ain’t easy.”

It can reasonably be argued that Cleveland’s recent struggles at QB, most recently by Shedeur Sanders, have a lot to do with the lack of surrounding talent. With a wide receiver group that ranked last in the league in yards last season, and a veteran offensive line that had seen better days, it would have been difficult for any quarterback to pilot a threatening offense.

Now, with Sanders and Deshaun Watson set to compete for the starting job, the Browns would be best served to add as much offensive competence as possible. With Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins already on hand as part of the offensive line rebuild, and new head coach Todd Monken and coordinator Terry Switzer bringing a proven system with them from their time with the Baltimore Ravens, it seems Cleveland is headed in the right direction.

Now, if they can draft a top wide receiver such as Carnell Tate or Makai Lemon, and a left tackle such as Monroe Freeling or Kadyn Proctor, the offense could move even further along. Then, it will be up to Watson or Sanders to prove that he can handle the job moving forward.

If they both show they can’t, then the Browns will have to try to add the final piece of the puzzle by selecting a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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Insider Names Favorite To Win Browns' QB Starting Job