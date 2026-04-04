Browns Linked To Intriguing Playmaker In NFL Draft

It is almost a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns will select a wide receiver in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With two first-round picks, that could come at No. 6 or No. 24 overall, or maybe at another spot if a trade or two is made.

However, the Browns may look for a wide receiver in the later rounds as well. It could be their first attempt to address the need, or it can be an additional choice to bolster a position that requires a vast upgrade in talent.

With that in mind, analyst Lance Reisland said the Browns should target Georgia playmaker Zachariah Branch in the NFL Draft.

“This is the sudden, twitchy guy I always talk about. Love his film. I think he’s outstanding,” Reisland said of Branch. “I’m positionless with Zachariah Branch. What does that mean? That means you can put him on the field wherever you want and you can put him in [at] running back. You can motion him out of the backfield.”

Branch looks to be a potential third-round pick for the Browns, who hold the No. 70 overall selection. He is ranked as the No. 58 overall prospect by The Athletic, and No. 75 by Pro Football Focus.

After playing his first two collegiate seasons for USC, Branch transferred to Georgia. In 2025, he made 81 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns, which were all career highs.

Zachariah Branch (5’10 175) Georgia + Dynamic after the catch

+ Straight-line speed

+ Return ability

+ No fumbles over the last two seasons

+ Just a 2.4% drop rate in 2025

+ Elusiveness in open field

+ Quickly gets to top speed – 38.1% career contested catch rate

– Lacks ideal… pic.twitter.com/knsTJSKgA1 — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) February 24, 2026

At 5-foot-9, 177 pounds, he would not satisfy Cleveland’s reported desire for a big wide receiver, though he has been described as strong and tough for his size. His 40-yard dash time of 4.35 seconds at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine shows that he would add an explosive element that the Browns’ offense lacks. He is also an accomplished kick returner, having won the award as the best in the nation as a freshman at USC.

As of now, the Browns’ wide receivers would be led by Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, with Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley as potential up-and-coming players. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the team in every significant receiving category last season, so Cleveland does have to find a way to open up its offense.

Branch looks like he would be a fun player to watch if the Browns are able to select him at some point during the draft later this month.

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Analyst Raises Browns' Biggest Question Ahead Of NFL Draft