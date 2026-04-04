Analyst Believes Shedeur Sanders Has Best Opportunity In NFL

It may be the first week of April, but somehow the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has been a major topic of conversation. There are reports that Deshaun Watson is going to be the starting quarterback again as new head coach Todd Monken could implement a QB competition, while other rumors are swirling that the Browns are falling in love with Ty Simpson in the draft.

It’s all a fairly obvious pivot from the general sentiment fans received over the past few weeks and months when it was sounding like the plan was to head into 2026 with Shedeur Sanders as the QB1. It’s understandable that he won’t be handed anything, but it raises the question of what’s next for the young QB.

Jonathan Peterlin of Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan recently spoke about the opportunity Sanders has in front of him. He believes that even though ownership, the front office, and the coaching staff may be leaning in other directions, Sanders still wouldn’t find a better opportunity elsewhere in the league right now.

“When it comes to Shedeur Sanders, I don’t know that you’d find a better opportunity right now that exists in the NFL. The Browns do offer him the best chance,” said Peterlin.

"When it comes to Shedeur Sanders, I don't know that you'd find a better opportunity right now that exists in the NFL. The Browns do offer him the best chance." 🚨 @JPeterlin and @Spencito_ on the opportunity ahead for #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders 🏈 pic.twitter.com/IiiovZYlS2 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 3, 2026

Competing with Watson would be an understandable scenario since the Browns have no way out of his albatross of a contract, but if the Simpson rumors are true, that could be bad news for Sanders’ stay in Cleveland. If things don’t work out with him in Cleveland, Peterlin has a point. There aren’t many clear paths to another starting role around the league at the moment.

It sounds like Dillon Gabriel is being buried on the depth chart, but Sanders is going to have a shot at the job. Early reports indicate that he is working hard this offseason, and hopefully he comes to camp having worked on some of his weaknesses.

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Skip Bayless Calls Out Browns GM For 'Disrespecting' Shedeur Sanders