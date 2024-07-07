3 Reasons The Browns Could Struggle Offensively To Start This Season

The Cleveland Browns finished 2023 by scoring 23.3 points per game, the 10th most points in the NFL last year.

Despite their offensive output, the Browns made a change in coordinators as Ken Dorsey took over the reins after Alex Van Pelt’s departure.

With a new-look offense geared toward three- and four-receiver sets, Cleveland could struggle offensively to start the season.

Here are three reasons fans should not panic if the Browns’ offense is not clicking from the season-opening contest.

New Offensive Scheme

This seems pretty self-explanatory but bears mentioning.

While the offensive scheme is akin to one Watson ran in Houston, expect head coach Kevin Stefanski to add wrinkles to emphasize the run game.

For returning starters, this offense should be radically different than last year’s scheme.

Expect hiccups along the road as the Browns’ playmakers learn how to flourish under Dorsey’s schematic changes.

Amari Cooper’s Absence

With wide receiver Amari Cooper embroiled in a holdout, Cleveland has not been at full power during organized team activities (OTAs) this offseason.

Cleveland is expected to have a contract extension finalized with Cooper before the team’s training camp on July 23, but the time he already missed learning the offense could set him back.

If Cooper is off to a slow start this season, that spells disaster for the Browns’ offense in 2024.

Missing Nick Chubb

Neither the Browns nor running back Nick Chubb have publically set a timetable for his return to the field this year.

If Chubb cannot suit up for the season opener, the Browns will be without one of their best offensive weapons.

Backups Jerome Ford and D’Onta Foreman are expected to earn playing time in Chubb’s absence, but opposing defenses could stack the box to cause chaos for Watson early in the season.

