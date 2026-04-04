Analyst Believes Browns Can’t Pass On Potential Star At No. 6

During the lengthy pre-draft process, several players have gained momentum for the Cleveland Browns at the No. 6 overall pick. Some of them make sense based on the team’s needs, while others rely on the idea that the ideal strategy is to always take the best player available.

Most recently, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has emerged in the latter category. He definitely does not satisfy a need for Cleveland after the Browns drafted two successful players at the position last year. He also would go against the new prevailing wisdom that a running back does not deserve to be selected that high in any NFL Draft, no matter how talented he may be.

But, based on some notable rankings, Love would undeniably be the best player on the board if he were to fall to Cleveland. So, the Browns may have a crucial decision to make.

Analyst John Fanta said he believes the Browns can’t pass on the potential star at No. 6, calling Love “an absolutely electrifying talent.”

“I would be willing to do it. I do think he’s an absolutely electrifying talent. I think the Browns need to go best offensive talent available when they’re picking at [No.] 6,” Fanta said.

"I would be willing to do it. I do think he's an absolutely electrifying talent. I think the Browns need to go best offensive talent available when they're picking at (No.) 6." 🚨 @John_Fanta w/ @JPeterlin and @Spencito_ on whether the #Browns should consider #NotreDame RB… pic.twitter.com/MfxUaEfVpj — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 3, 2026

Truth be told, Love would be the ultimate luxury pick for a team that needs to stock up on the basics. Running back Quinshon Judkins, who was a second-round pick by Cleveland in the 2025 NFL Draft, proved he was more than capable of producing at the position before a season-ending leg injury left him just short of a 1,000-yard rookie season. In addition, fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson showed flashes as a complementary player.

With that in mind, it is worth considering that the Browns had the fewest yards from their wide receivers in the NFL last season, and the offensive line had to be completely rebuilt as almost every starter left as a free agent this offseason. So, passing on a wideout or a left tackle to draft a running back would be risky at best, and completely detrimental at worst.

Love could pay off for the Browns in another way if they are able to trade down with a team that covets him, but adding him to the offense is likely more than Cleveland can afford.

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Insider Names His Pick For Browns At No. 6