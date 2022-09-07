Browns Nation

3 Things To Know About LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk #51 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble for a turnover during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Roster moves are a never-ending part of how the NFL operates.

Guys are constantly being cut, traded, demoted, promoted, re-signed or placed on IR.

And it’s especially the case a few days before the start of a new NFL season.

This process is no different for the Cleveland Browns who have been making a number of player moves over the course of the past few days.

One player who has seen his name moved around a lot recently is LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

He went from making a team tryout… 

To making the team’s final roster…

To being cut… 

To now being signed onto the team’s practice squad.

As jolting as the process might seem for Kunaszyk, it’s something he’s been through before.

And part of what makes his story interesting and worth keeping an eye on.

Here are 3 Things To Know About LB Jordan Kunaszyk:

 

1. He has played for 2 other NFL teams

After going undrafted in 2019, the Carolina Panthers decided to take a chance on Kunaszyk signing him to a 3-year contract worth $1.75 million.

During that first year, he played in 9 games taking part in 7 total tackles.

The following season, he was released by the Panthers before signing with the Washington Commanders.

Over the course of being on and off the roster for 2020 and 2021, he would play in another 18 games earning another 7 tackles.

Now he plays for his third team the Cleveland Browns hoping to make a bigger impact than ever.

 

2. He also played for multiple teams in college

Kunaszyk started his collegiate career at American River College, a community college in the Sacramento, California area.

He redshirted his freshman year after breaking his wrist on the first snap of the season.

The following year, however, he broke the school’s tackle record earning 118.

He also recorded 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 3 pass breakups

And he was named first-team All-Big 8 Conference, a Junior College Freshman All-American and the CCCAA NorCal Division Defensive Player of the Year.

After a successful junior college campaign, he transferred to California to finish his three remaining years of NCAA eligibility.

In his final year at California, he earned 148 tackles, 4 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 3 pass breakups. 

He was also named first-team All-Pac-12 Conference and second-team All-America by Sports Illustrated.

 

3. He is one of two linebackers on the practice squad

Kunaszyk isn’t the only linebacker and former junior college athlete on the team.

Dakota Allen is also on the squad.

Many will recognize him from season two of Last Chance U.

Given that Allen is the only other LB on the squad, Kunaszyk should have the opportunity to step in should the team need to elevate him at any point this season.

Other players on the practice squad:

  • WR Daylen Baldwin
  • TE Miller Forristall
  • WR Mike Harley Jr.
  • C Brock Hoffman
  • CB Shaun Jolly
  • RB John Kelly Jr.
  • CB Herb Miller
  • DT David Moore
  • DT Rodrick Perry II
  • DE Isaac Rochell
  • QB Josh Rosen
  • T Alex Taylor
