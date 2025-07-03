Browns Nation

Thursday, July 3, 2025
Browns Rookie Drawing ‘Stud’ Label From Analyst

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
The Cleveland Browns may have unearthed a hidden gem with their second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Once a walk-on at UCLA, Carson Schwesinger’s meteoric rise caught the attention of scouts and coaches leading up to his selection at No. 33 overall.

The linebacker is poised to make an immediate impact for Cleveland, with a legitimate chance to start right away.

Analyst Mac Blank has taken notice, labeling Schwesinger a “stud” who is quickly making a name for himself.

“As impressive as Carson Schwesinger’s instincts are, his hips are just as good. Watch his burst when he finds the ball. This is the same guy who had the 2nd highest LB vertical at the [Scouting] Combine (39.5 inch). Browns found their stud Mike LB,” Blank wrote on X.

At 6-foot-2 and 243 pounds, Schwesinger combines elite athleticism with remarkable instincts.

In his lone season as a college starter, he racked up an astounding 136 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and two interceptions.

What truly sets Schwesinger apart is his ability to quickly read and diagnose plays. Browns coaches have been praising his pre-snap awareness and how he can shift the defense like a veteran.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the season with a neck injury, and Devin Bush dealing with legal issues, Schwesinger has stepped into first-team duties, impressing with his command and leadership on the field.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz uses a 4-2-5 scheme that requires a linebacker who can cover ground, communicate effectively and finish plays.

Schwesinger fits the bill with sideline-to-sideline range and sure tackling.

