Analyst Gets Honest About Browns’ Questionable Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns created quite a stir by selecting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Gabriel’s college career was undeniably impressive, boasting 155 passing touchdowns.

However, not everyone is convinced that he warranted a Day 2 pick.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller recently admitted that he didn’t anticipate Gabriel being drafted that early.

“No. Never. No,” Miller said, via 92.3 The Fan. “We’ve got to learn from what happened in (this) year’s draft. Dillon Gabriel goes in the third round. Shedeur Sanders goes in the fifth. … That idea of a ‘Day 2 Quarterback’ is really becoming rare. If you are in that late second, third round, that’s now backup quarterback territory. If you’re a player who has injury concerns, character concerns, size concerns, it is going to make you fall in the draft. We saw that play out with a lot of these guys, but Sanders and [Quinn] Ewers are two really good examples of it.”

Miller’s skepticism reflects a broader trend in the NFL, where teams are increasingly cautious of using mid-round picks on a quarterback unless he has long-term franchise potential.

Gabriel, at 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, doesn’t fit the traditional mold.

Though he is poised and accurate, his lack of size and arm strength raises legitimate concerns.

Andrew Berry has defended the pick, highlighting Gabriel’s leadership, versatility and ability to thrive in multiple offensive systems.

However, Cleveland’s quarterback situation remains a complex puzzle.

With Sanders, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett also in the mix, it’s unclear who will emerge as QB1.

If Gabriel fails to prove he can handle the job, that third-round pick will always be seen as a reach and a questionable choice.

