Deshaun Watson’s Role As Mentor Faces Skepticism

It seems like every time Deshaun Watson’s name pops up on social media, it’s bad news for the Cleveland Browns, even when he’s trying to do the right thing.

Recent reports claimed that Watson had taken Shedeur Sanders under his wing and was mentoring his fellow quarterback.

It didn’t take long before fans flooded social media with easy jokes.

Watson’s off-the-field behavior screams anything but “mentor,” and given how Sanders has been perceived, he might not want to be tangled up in that.

In addition, Watson’s subpar play last season also raised some questions and jokes about how he could help Sanders on the field.

“What could he possibly teach Shedeur Sanders in a wide zone scheme he didn’t even want to run?” Mac Blank wrote on X.

Deshaun Watson flat out couldn’t see the field last year What could he possibly teach Shedeur Sanders in a wide zone scheme he didn’t even want to run?#Browns #DawgPound

Granted, as bad as Watson has been in Cleveland, he’s still an NFL veteran, so he knows a thing or two about the ins and outs of the league.

Any young player could benefit from picking the brain of a veteran.

Then again, Watson’s reputation is not good, both on and off the field.

Sanders’ career got off to a rocky start with his 2025 NFL Draft fiasco, and he didn’t do himself any favors with two recent speeding tickets.

