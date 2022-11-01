Browns Nation

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

By

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football.

The final score was 32-13.

Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory.

 

1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead

We have not been treated to a pleasantly boring, one-sided Browns win this entire season until Monday night.

The Browns took an 11-0 lead and never looked back.

It was a good old-fashioned romping of the Bengals at home which was just what the doctor ordered after a rough four-game losing streak where the team played well below its capabilities.

 

2. The Browns Own The Bengals

Of course, the Bengals were without Ja’Marr Chase; however, with him, it probably would not have made a difference.

It is now a mental and physical issue that the Bengals are unable to beat the Browns.

Coach Stefanski has never lost to the Bengals in five games, and the beleaguered Bengals are tired of being asked about it and even more fatigued by losing to the Browns yet again.

 

3. Chubb Is Always The Key To A Win

Every NFL analyst on TV or radio agrees that the Browns’ most valuable weapon is Nick Chubb.

Using Chubb is always the key to victory, especially with some Halloween trick plays like the wildcat touchdown run.

The Browns go into the Week 9 bye on a winning note, and despite a rough start, find themselves still in the thick of things in a competitive AFC North division.

