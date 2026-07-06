Denzel Boston Warns NFL About Browns’ New Rookie Duo

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft hoping they’d be able to land one starting-caliber wide receiver. Turns out, they were able to add two.

It required a lot of draft capital, using two of their first three picks, but if the early returns are any indication, it was definitely well spent. With KC Concepcion arriving in the first round at No. 24 overall, and Denzel Boston a huge bargain at No. 39 overall in the second round, Cleveland may have a solution at the position for years to come.

Boston is warning the NFL about the Browns’ new rookie duo, saying that opponents are going to find them very difficult to deal with.

“It’s going to bring a problem for defenses,” Boston said of his tandem with Concepcion. “You’ve got two different types of guys to cover. And not only that, those two guys are both very explosive. I think that’s what it’s going to bring.”

The Browns also had the very good fortune of being able to add two wide receivers who do not have repetitive profiles. At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Concepcion is a versatile option who is able to gain yards after the catch. That is a perfect complement to Boston, who at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds is a big-bodied target with a wide catch radius that should pay off in the red zone and on third downs.

During minicamps and OTAs, Boston showed he may have an even wider repertoire than that, as he was a standout running routes at every level in the field. His hands were also very impressive, with hardly a dropped pass to be seen.

Concepcion struggled holding on to the ball at times, which is a shortcoming he also displayed in college. But he continued to improve as the spring workouts went along, as he is seen by some as potentially the Browns’ best rookie from this year’s class, which included No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano, an offensive tackle.

Any success Concepcion and Boston do have this season will be wholly reliant on what kind of quarterback play the Browns get from Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, so it will be very interesting to watch how that chemistry displays itself in training camp and if it will have any effect on who head coach Todd Monken names as the starter.

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