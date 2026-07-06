Browns Coach Reveals Thoughts About Taylen Green’s Potential

For most of last season, the Cleveland Browns looked to have a very good chance to address their quarterback situation in the 2026 NFL Draft. They were losing enough games to put them in contention for the No. 1 overall pick, but there were also going to be other high-level prospects to choose from beyond that.

But things changed, and not for the better. The Browns won more games than expected with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, and they wound up with the No. 6 overall selection.

Then, QB prospects Arch Manning and Dante Moore decided to return to college for another season, basically wiping out the talent pool at the position. With so many other needs, particularly on the offensive line and at wide receiver, the Browns used almost all of their 10 picks elsewhere.

They did spend their sixth-round selection, at No. 182 overall, on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. However, he is seen as a developmental project who may not compete for the starting job for years, if ever.

Browns quarterback coach Mike Bakajian recently revealed his thoughts about Green’s potential, saying the young player has been working hard on improving his throwing motion to adapt to the demands of the NFL.

“It’s not easy (to change Taylen Green’s throwing mechanics). It’s a lot of muscle memory. Often, the longer release is a function of a longer action on the front side. He works hard at it. He’s had a lot of coaching, too. He can whip it. He’s got lots of arm talent also,” Bajakian said.

At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Green is considered a tremendous athlete with a strong arm and great foot speed. Those considerable skills allowed him to become the first Arkansas player to pass for 300 yards and rush for 100 yards in the same game.

His big-play capability is very intriguing as well. In the past two seasons, Green led FBS with 315 plays of more than 10 yards and 109 plays of longer than 20 yards.

But athleticism alone is not enough to succeed in the NFL. At Arkansas, he threw 20 interceptions and took 59 sacks in 25 games. It is why the Browns may only use him in specific offensive packages this season, particularly in the red zone.

Green has plenty of upside to make him a worthwhile project, which is why the Browns will keep working with him to reach that intriguing potential.

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