Browns Nation

Friday, September 19, 2025
4 Browns Players Listed As Questionable For Packers Game

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face Sunday’s home matchup against the Green Bay Packers with significant roster concerns as multiple key players remain uncertain for kickoff at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland enters the contest searching for their first victory of 2025 while dealing with injuries across both sides of the ball.

The 2-0 Packers arrive as a formidable opponent ready to capitalize on any lineup weaknesses as the Browns attempt to overcome their early-season struggles.

Cleveland’s injury report reveals defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. will miss his third consecutive game while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Four additional players carry questionable designations heading into Sunday’s contest, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Left guard Joel Bitonio continues managing a back injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Receiver and returner DeAndre Carter remains in concussion protocol.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is dealing with an elbow issue while working through rehabilitation.

Kicker Andre Szmyt faces uncertainty after experiencing calf discomfort during Friday’s practice session.

Kevin Stefanski expressed cautious optimism regarding Bitonio’s progress while acknowledging the veteran guard’s week-long practice absence.

The injury situation adds another layer of complexity to Cleveland’s preparations following last week’s disappointing 41-17 loss to Baltimore.

Szmyt’s potential absence would particularly impact special teams depth after the kicker showed improvement following early-season struggles.

Cleveland’s ability to field a competitive lineup on Sunday could significantly influence their season trajectory and shape Kevin Stefanski’s approach moving forward.

Browns Nation