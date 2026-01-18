Adam Schefter Reveals Big Update About Browns, Jim Schwartz

The Browns’ head coaching search just took another important turn.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is scheduled to interview with the Browns for a second time on Monday regarding the team’s head coaching vacancy.

“Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is scheduled to interview for a second time Monday with the Browns regarding their head coach vacancy,” Schefter said.

Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is scheduled to interview for a second time Monday with the Browns regarding their head coach vacancy. pic.twitter.com/PHLe4whF0U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

Second interviews are where things start to get real. First meetings are about introductions, philosophy, and checking boxes. Second meetings are about fit, power structure, roster vision, and whether both sides can actually see this working.

Schwartz has already checked the most important box inside the building: credibility.

When he arrived in Cleveland, the defense was coming off another uneven season. One year later, it was the clear identity of the team. The Browns finished as one of the most physical and consistent defensive units in football, routinely keeping games close even when the offense struggled to move the ball.

Schwartz is not a flashy name. He is not part of the new wave of offensive innovators. What he does sell is something the Browns have rarely had for long stretches: stability and accountability.

Players respect him. Veterans trust him. Younger defenders developed quickly under his watch. That makes him a legitimate option, not just a courtesy interview.

That does not mean Schwartz is the favorite.

The Browns have also interviewed younger offensive coaches and continue to explore candidates who can modernize the offense.

Either way, his second interview confirms one thing.

He is firmly in this race.

NEXT:

Details Emerge About How Things Went With John Harbaugh, Browns