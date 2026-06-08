KC Concepcion Comparison Should Have Browns Fans Very Excited

The Cleveland Browns used the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select wide receiver KC Concepcion out of Texas A&M, and the early scouting reports on how he fits into Todd Monken’s offense are generating real excitement. Lance Reisland took a deep dive into the film and landed on a comparison that should tell Browns fans everything they need to know about what this rookie could become in Cleveland’s system.

The comparison is Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, and Reisland explains exactly why it works.

“One of the biggest reasons the comparison between Concepcion and Flowers makes sense is because both players fit the role of a true touch player. In Monken’s offense, touch players are not simply receivers lining up outside and waiting for targets. They are intentionally built into the offense through motions, quick game concepts, screens, option routes and underneath spacing concepts designed to create easy yards after the catch,” Reisland wrote.

Flowers was selected 22nd overall by Baltimore in the 2023 NFL Draft and became one of the most dynamic weapons in Monken’s offense almost immediately. In his most recent season he hauled in 86 receptions for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection as one of the more dangerous slot and movement receivers in the entire league. The key to his success was never about lining up outside and winning vertical battles. It was about the way Monken consistently found ways to get him the ball quickly in space through tunnel screens, orbit motions, shallow crossers, and quick game concepts that turned short completions into explosive plays.

Concepcion’s college numbers hint at exactly that kind of player. The Texas A&M product finished his final college season with 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns while earning All-American recognition. His 15.1 yards per reception average in 2025 speaks to a receiver who can turn routine targets into big gains, and his ability to separate quickly in tight areas is precisely what the Flowers comparison is built around. Over his three year college career he accumulated 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns across 38 games.

If Concepcion develops into even a close approximation of what Flowers became in Monken’s system, the Browns just got outstanding value at pick 24.

NEXT:

Jared Verse Is Already Making A Big Impression On Browns Coaches