Aditi Kinkhabwala: There Really Isn’t A Market For Baker Mayfield

The last month has been a whirlwind of activity for the Cleveland Browns and the NFL at large.

The Browns successfully traded for who they hope is their franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson.

Trade Details:#Browns get: • QB Deshaun Watson

• 5th-round pick#Texans get: • 3 1st-round picks

• 3rd-round pick

They also traded for one of the top receivers in football and managed to resign or cut ties with a bevy of players.

As the smoke is clearing, however, it’s becoming quite clear about the potential market for quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Aditi Kinkhabwala appeared on the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima and said that the market is slim to none for Mayfield.

A big part of the reason that teams are hesitant to trade for Mayfield is that he’s owed $18 million this season.

However, money alone most likely isn’t the reason for the lack of interest in Mayfield.

So, how exactly has the market for a former number one quarterback suddenly gone from slim to none?

Off the Field Antics

Aside from the $18 million that Baker is owed if he’s traded, teams seem afraid because of how he’s handled a variety of on and off-the-field situations.

He’s done a great job of staying out of trouble in terms of scandals and such, it’s more his attitude that teams are worried about.

Baker has taken to social media on numerous occasions and seemed childish and immature when defending himself or his teammates.

Teams are looking for a strong, mature leader both on and off the field.

So far, Mayfield has been unable to fit the bill in terms of leadership.

On-Field Performance

The first four seasons of Mayfield’s career have been rocky, to say the least.

For the last two seasons, 2021 in particular, the Browns went to great lengths to put a playoff team around Mayfield.

While they managed to shock the world by making it to the second round of the playoffs in 2020, the Browns took a step backward in 2021.

The reason for this step back was due in no small part to the on-field performance of Mayfield.

He routinely struggled to find the open receiver and hit them, despite having an arsenal of Pro Bowlers to throw to.

One of the most troubling things of all is that receivers and tight ends seem to digress when they come to the Browns.

Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Austin Hooper were all pro bowlers when they came to the Browns.

Unfortunately, they usually looked more like backups with Mayfield throwing them the ball.

It’s not to say that Mayfield hasn’t shown signs of greatness, it’s just that he hasn’t been able to sustain those moments.

Most Teams Have Their QB-1

Finally, the Browns are simply coming to the table a little too late.

Most of the teams around the league have already traded for or signed who they hope to be their quarterback of the future.

Indianapolis, Atlanta, Denver, Pittsburgh, and Washington have all moved on to who most assume will be their quarterback of the future.

There simply aren’t many teams left that are willing to take on Mayfield’s salary, off-the-field antics, and on-field performance in the same package.