Browns Nation News And Notes (3/30/22)

It is Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are nearing the end of a tumultuous month in the franchise’s history.

Next month begins offseason workouts and the NFL Draft so things are going to become even more intense in the coming weeks.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Release Welcome Videos From New Players

Jakeem Grant has the Twitter handle @_TheDreamIsHere, and the Browns are excited to see what he can do on special teams and offense.

Check out his welcome video from Cleveland Browns Twitter.

No limit on how fast @_TheDreamIsHere can go pic.twitter.com/GNb2CDZLq1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 29, 2022

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan is also onboard and happy to be in Cleveland.

2. Browns Hire Brent Rossi In Marketing Role

On Tuesday, the Browns announced the hiring of Brent Rossi as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media.

Rossi has a rich background in sports including work with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Buffalo Bills, and most recently with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders.

Brent Rossi has been hired as the #Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 29, 2022

This announcement had a mixture of reactions on #Browns Twitter including the obvious one that working in Browns’ marketing will be a challenge right now with the Watson situation, and someone identified Rossi’s doppelganger as Tim Tebow.

Check it out.

3. NFL Overtime Rules Changed For Playoffs Only

The biggest takeaway from the NFL’s annual meetings in Florida this week is the change to the overtime rule for postseason play.

Each team is now guaranteed a possession in overtime.

NFL owners have approved a rule change to guarantee a possession to both teams in overtime. The new rule is for postseason only. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) March 29, 2022

The @NFL nailed it with this overtime rule change. Bravo 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. pic.twitter.com/OwbcLhO2vD — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 29, 2022

Many applaud the change including former player turned media analyst Emmanuel Acho who has long talked about the parity in football not being carried through to overtime play.

4. Wayback Wednesday

It’s going to take more than that to stop him. #Browns pic.twitter.com/cgo4J4GDLN — Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) March 30, 2022

We don’t know exactly how this play ends, but we could make an educated guess that Jim Brown runs through the pack of Colts defenders attempting to take him down.

Happy Wednesday Browns Fans!