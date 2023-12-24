Browns Nation

Amari Cooper Breaks 1 Notable Browns Record Against The Texans

By

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski pulled Amari Cooper out of the Texans game early after the Cleveland Browns built a big lead.

With a Thursday night game coming up, it made sense to give as much rest as possible to his star wide receiver, but Cooper had some unfinished business, and he convinced Stefanski to put him back in.

That business came to a close on a 13-yard out pattern on a fourth down with 3:44 to go (via Camryn Justice on Twitter)

Cooper’s catch pushed him past Josh Gordon’s team record of 261 receiving yards in a game.

Cleveland’s new mark is 265 yards, accrued by Amari Cooper on 11 catches against the Houston Texans.

Joe Flacco threw Cooper’s way 15 times, including a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Cooper and Flacco opened the day with a 53-yard reception on the Browns’ first play from scrimmage.

The quick strike could have been a touchdown, but it was a little short, requiring Cooper to slow down for the catch.

That early play put him over 1,000 yards for the season for the seventh time in his career, and it made Cooper the first Cleveland Browns player to record back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Cooper finished last year with 78 catches and 1160 receiving yards.

After today, he has 1,254 yards in 2023, just 35 yards shy of the Browns’ second-best single-season receiving yardage total currently held by Braylon Edwards.

Gordon holds the Browns’ single-season receiving yards record with 1,646 yards in 2013.

Cooper also set an NFL record while writing his name in the Browns’ record books.

He is now the only NFL player to record 175-yard receiving games with three different teams.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

