An Unexpected Browns Player Could Be Traded In 2026

The Cleveland Browns receiver room has become one of the most fascinating storylines of this entire offseason, with KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Isaiah Bond all generating significant buzz throughout the spring program. That depth and emerging talent has created a genuine surplus at the position, and now one CBS Sports analyst is raising a question that Browns fans probably have not seriously considered. Could the surplus eventually push the team’s most accomplished veteran receiver out the door entirely?

Josh Edwards believes Jerry Jeudy’s roster spot may not be as secure as many believe.

“Are we sure that Jerry Jeudy is even going to get through this full season as a member of the Browns? I could absolutely see them saying, ‘hey, let’s go with KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond.’ I do think that there’s a world where Jeudy is made available whether it’s before the season or midseason,” Edwards said.

"Are we sure that Jerry Jeudy is even going to get through this full season as a member of the Browns? I could absolutely see them saying, 'hey, let's go with KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond'…I do think that there's a world where Jeudy is made available whether it's… pic.twitter.com/szBpUFPBBH — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 20, 2026

Jeudy arrived via trade in 2024. He earned his first career Pro Bowl selection that same season, posting 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and 4 touchdowns, production that briefly made him look like the legitimate number 1 receiver Cleveland had been searching for. But 2025 told a different story, as his numbers dipped significantly to 50 receptions for 602 yards and just 2 touchdowns across 17 games, a disappointing follow-up campaign that has quietly raised questions about his future.

It remains unlikely that the Browns actually move on from Jeudy anytime soon. A veteran presence in that receiver room carries real value for an offense breaking in Concepcion and Boston as rookies while Bond looks to build on a promising 2nd season. Having a player with Jeudy’s experience and route-running ability available to mentor those younger pieces is the kind of stability that benefits everyone in that room.

But the Browns front office has already proven this offseason that no player, regardless of stature, is untouchable. Trading Myles Garrett demonstrated that. Add in the financial picture surrounding Jeudy, who carries a $13,472,400 cap number in 2027, and his situation becomes more complicated if his production declines this season.

Jeudy could also want a change of scenery for himself. If the receiver room continues to get crowded with talented, cheaper, younger options and Jeudy opens the 2026 season slowly the way he did for much of 2025, he could quietly request his own way out of town.

None of this means a trade is imminent or even particularly likely as things stand today. But with Cleveland already navigating a potential quarterback reset, a defensive overhaul following the Garrett trade, and now a legitimately crowded receiver room, Edwards is right to point out that very little about this roster should be considered untouchable heading into the 2026 season.

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