Insider Believes Browns Have Already Made Big Decision About 2027 Draft

With the Cleveland Browns’ trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and three draft picks, including a first-rounder in what is projected to be a loaded 2027 draft, it confirmed that the plan all along over the past couple of years has been to build for 2027. Many speculated that was the case, but there’s no denying it now.

However, that doesn’t mean that the organization is punting on 2026. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are in a heated battle for QB1 duties, but one insider believes that will be short-lived since the next franchise QB is waiting for the Browns in 2027.

During a recent episode of The Daily Grossi, Field Yates discussed what he believes is the plan for the Browns at QB. He echoed the common sentiment that a new QB is on the way in 2027.

“It’s hard for me to imagine a team that has additional draft capital, you got two 1’s next year, you’re probably thinking about the long term, and the long-term, to me, includes a quarterback next year,” said Yates.

The Brendan Sorsby possibility is still looming as well, but that’s another big risk that shouldn’t be nearly enough to deter the Browns from drafting a QB in 2027 even if they do decide to use a supplemental pick on Sorsby. Arch Manning, Dante Moore, and others are looming next year if GM Andrew Berry can just hold off a bit longer.

There is no room for Sorsby unless Dillon Gabriel is traded and Taylen Green is sent to the practice squad. Sorsby simply isn’t the solution, and if he was as big of a prospect as those who are waiting in 2027, he would hold off until he can enter that draft instead of going the supplemental route.

Having multiple picks in the upcoming class will give Berry plenty of ammo to maneuver around the board and find his guy, just like he has done in the last two drafts. For now, we’ll see what Sanders and Watson can do, but if they both flame out, there is a major safety net just a year away.

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