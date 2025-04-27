Browns Nation

Saturday, April 26, 2025
Analyst Believes 1 Browns Draft Pick ‘Will Be A Star’

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were busy during the 2025 NFL Draft, trading down from No. 2 to No. 5 and picking up extra picks to round out a roster that needs more talent and depth at multiple positions.

Mason Graham headlines the Browns’ draft class, though the team also made a splash at the running back position when they took Quinshon Judkins at No. 36.

Judkins is considered one of the best running back prospects in a deep class, and he’s expected to start as soon as Week 1, as the team has yet to re-sign Nick Chubb.

Judkins is a powerful runner who’s got great balance and an ability to shed tackles and pick up extra yards in the open field, traits that have to make head coach Kevin Stefanski excited.

As far as his potential goes, analysts like Connor Rodgers believe he’ll reach stardom.

“You got a blend of elusiveness, power, I think this guy’s gonna be a star,” Rogers said.

It’s a high ceiling for Judkins to hit given the depth and talent at the running position currently, but it speaks to his own skillset and potential.

Stefanski has shown he wants the offense to run through the ground game, and Judkins has shown he can handle important touches out of the backfield after his season with the Buckeyes.

Rookie running backs typically have the easiest pathway to snaps at the NFL level, and it stands to reason that Judkins will be counted on early and often in his career.

