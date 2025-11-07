Analyst Believes Browns Are About To Make Massive Changes

Fans of the book and movie ‘Moneyball’ might remember the name Paul DePodesta, the real-life executive played by Jonah Hill in the film.

DePodesta was one of the key figures behind the Moneyball movement in baseball, a data-driven approach that focused on player analytics and performance trends instead of traditional scouting methods.

After joining the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and spending nearly a decade helping shape the team’s front office strategy, DePodesta is now returning to Major League Baseball.

The Colorado Rockies have officially hired DePodesta to help guide the direction of their franchise.

Analyst John Fanta recently spoke on 92.3’s “The Fan,” noting that this move could be a sign of things to come for the Browns’ personnel.

“To me, this is him beating the inevitable. I think the Browns are going to hit the reset button,” Fanta said.

"To me, this is him beating the inevitable. I think the #Browns are going to hit the reset button." 🚨 @John_Fanta with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on Paul DePodesta leaving the Browns 🏈 pic.twitter.com/iGLgoOXAOG — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 6, 2025

In Fanta’s eyes, DePodesta might be trying to get out before the inevitable happens, finding a new job before the Browns fire him and many others in the front office and coaching staff.

When teams perform like the Browns have this year, holding a 2-6 record, it can be easy for ownership to find scapegoats within the organization.

General managers and coaches are often the first to go, but if they feel it’s necessary, owners can clean house of the majority of the other staff, hoping for better results with a fresh start.

It’s unclear what the Browns will do in the offseason, both with their staff and roster, but if this season is any indication, they might need to hit a factory reset to make themselves competitive moving forward.

NEXT:

Browns Paying The Price For Past QB Decisions