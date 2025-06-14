Analyst Believes Browns Made A ‘Ridiculous’ Move With Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has impressed during the Cleveland Browns’ offseason practices, but his position in the quarterback depth chart continues to frustrate fans who believe the rookie deserves more opportunities with the first team.

Despite showcasing strong accuracy and poise under pressure, Sanders remains fourth in the pecking order behind Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and veteran Joe Flacco.

The fifth-round draft pick stands as the only Cleveland quarterback yet to receive first-team reps during 11-on-11 drills, a situation that has drawn criticism from former NFL safety Tyvis Powell.

“It is kind of ridiculous, everybody else can get 1 (first team) reps. That’s ridiculous. At this point I feel like, now you playing with him. If everybody’s coming out and saying he looks good. The ball comes out, and he’s making good plays. So if that is the case, how has he not got a rep with ones,” Powell said during the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Sanders has maximized his limited opportunities, delivering standout performances in both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions.

His most notable highlight came on a long touchdown connection to rookie receiver Gage Larvadain that caught the attention of coaches and teammates alike.

While Gabriel and Pickett continue receiving the majority of starter reps, Sanders has been relegated to working primarily with the second and third units.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has taken notice of the young quarterback’s steady improvement, praising his commitment and development in meetings and practice sessions.

Stefanski has avoided rushing the evaluation process, preferring to let Sanders’ development unfold naturally rather than fast-tracking his progression.

Sanders has embraced the patient approach, maintaining his confidence while avoiding the pressure to force his way up the depth chart.

