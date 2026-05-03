David Njoku Will Visit With AFC Contender On Monday

After a nine-year career in Cleveland, tight end David Njoku will not remain a Brown in 2026, much to the dismay of fans. Although he’s been a consistent performer for the team since his rookie year in 2017, last season saw Njoku catch only 33 passes, his lowest total since 2021.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Njoku will visit with the LA Chargers on Monday.

“Former #Browns FA TE David Njoku is visiting #Chargers on Monday, source said. Interesting one,” said Rapoport.

Former #Browns FA TE David Njoku is visiting #Chargers on Monday, source said. Interesting one. pic.twitter.com/GkQAd4pu15 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2026

Should he suit up as a Charger, Njoku would play alongside Oronde Gadsden, who caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season. He would also catch passes from Justin Herbert, a huge upgrade over the many quarterbacks the Browns trotted out last season. The revolving door of QBs in 2025 didn’t help Njoku’s stats and might be working against him somewhat in his search for a new team.

During his own rookie year in 2017, Njoku started five games and caught 32 passes. He then caught 56 in his second year. Injuries limited him to just six total starts in 2019 and 2020 before playing steady ball in 2021 and 2022. Then, in 2023, Njoku caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs. His stats led to his first (and still only) Pro Bowl nod.

The tight end followed his breakout season with 64 receptions and five scores in 2024 before his 33-catch output last year. During the 2025 season, the Browns had Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders start under center. The rotation and inconsistency led to a five-win season for the franchise.

On the other side of the country, the Chargers posted a second straight 11-6 record in 2025 and lost in the wild-card round to New England. LA’s offense went from 11th overall in 2024 to 20th in the NFL last year. Herbert started 16 games and passed for over 3,700 yards and 26 touchdowns (while rushing for 498 yards), but the offense lacked punch outside of Gadsden, Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen (who returned to the Chargers after a year in Chicago).

Although the Chargers need a consistent rushing attack, adding Njoku could help Herbert and the offense with another dependable, consistent pass catcher.

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