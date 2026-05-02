ESPN Names Browns Rookie As Major Award Contender

The Cleveland Browns used eight of their 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on offensive players. By sheer numbers alone, that gives them a pretty good chance to have at least one contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

When talent is added to the equation, the Browns may have a very good chance to take home the award, one year after 2025 second-round pick Carson Schwesinger was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. KC Concepcion, who was the No. 24 overall pick in this year’s draft, will have plenty of opportunity to stand out in head coach Todd Monken’s offense.

According to ESPN analyst Ben Solak, the Browns wide receiver has emerged as a potential candidate for offensive rookie of the year, as long as Cleveland’s quarterback can help him.

“Here’s our potential WR1. Concepcion has high volume potential as a slot receiver and high explosive potential as a serious YAC athlete with tackle-breaking ability. Browns coach Todd Monken figures to use Concepcion much as he used Zay Flowers in Baltimore, so Concepcion could see rushing production accordingly. Should the Browns find themselves trailing often, Concepcion will see an increase in volume as well. I would be all-in were it not for my fears that the QB play will be debilitatingly poor,” Solak wrote.

Despite some legitimate concerns about dropped passes in college, Concepcion was the fourth wide receiver off the board in this year’s draft, after potential Browns target Carnell Tate was selected No. 4 overall by the Tennessee Titans, Jordyn Tyson went No. 8 to the New Orleans Saints, and the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to grab Makai Lemon at No. 20. The Browns then added Denzel Boston in the second round at No. 39 overall.

At 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, Concepcion likely would be compared to Flowers even if Monken had not worked with the two-time Pro Bowler as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. In their three seasons together, Flowers was targeted 342 times and made 237 receptions for 3,128 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 27 times for 174 yards and two TDs.

That kind of workload could be in Concepcion’s future, especially as the Browns seek someone to take over for Jerry Jeudy as their No. 1 wide receiver. Last season, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Of course, that will almost entirely depend on the performance of Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, and Concepcion’s ability to develop chemistry with whoever the starter turns out to be.

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