Analyst Believes Browns Will Pass On 1 Top QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need.

They desperately craved a new quarterback.

So far, that need hasn’t been met.

They only added Kenny Pickett, and they might need another starting-caliber signal-caller.

However, they might not take that quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With Cam Ward most likely gone by the time they’re on the clock, Browns insider Tony Grossi believes the team will pass on Shedeur Sanders.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi explained that this had nothing to do with Sanders’ personality, which has been a big concern to some.

“They need generational talent on this team, if it’s available. I don’t think anyone considers Shedeur in that realm,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi explains why the Browns might pass on Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick… pic.twitter.com/IgzOdZvy4r — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 1, 2025

Nevertheless, he’s just not physically gifted or talented enough to justify taking him as high as No. 2.

Per Grossi, taking Sanders at No. 10 would be justified, but at No. 2 would be a bit of a reach.

That makes sense, and with studs like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter still up for grabs, it’s hard to blame the Browns for thinking this through.

Sanders projects to be a mid- or low-end quarterback at the next level, so it’s not like he’ll be the franchise’s savior, regardless of his position.

If anything, they might get lucky and strike gold with someone like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe further down, or they could even trade for Joe Milton III during the NFL Draft.

