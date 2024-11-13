Analyst Believes Browns Would Make A ‘Scapegoat Move’ By Firing Coach

There are understandably a lot of fingers being pointed in a lot of different directions within the Cleveland Browns organization given the fact that the team is 2-7 and the season is circling the drain.

Many are blaming quarterback Deshaun Watson who failed to throw for 300 yards a single time this season before tearing his Achilles, while many others are blaming the front office, but one analyst believes the head coach is certainly not the issue and that making a change would be a “scapegoat move.”

Nick Camino of WKYC-TV 3 pointed out on X that Zac Taylor went 2-14 and 4-11 before leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl a few years ago and that two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski deserves some leeway for this poor season while adding that firing Stefanski would be “merely a scapegoat move and another example of unfortunate dysfunction that’s been hovering over this organization for several years.”

— Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) November 13, 2024

Few people are blaming Stefanski for this poor season, and firing him makes no sense unless he has completely lost the locker room, which certainly doesn’t appear to be the case.

Cycling through five different quarterbacks last season to still make the playoffs has to earn him a long leash as if he didn’t already have one to begin with.

Camino is absolutely right, and it’s tough to evaluate where this team currently stands when it has had such frustrating inconsistency at the quarterback position.

If the Browns are able to figure out the QB spot next season and things still don’t work out, that’s when fingers will start to get pointed at Stefanski.

