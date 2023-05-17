Analyst Calls One Recent Browns Rumor ‘Bogus’

The Cleveland Browns have made plenty of changes to their roster this offseason.

They knew they needed upgrades and they have added a few impact players.

One spot they have yet to address though is backup running back.

It appears that the Browns will not be bringing back running back Kareem Hunt.

Yet they still need someone to come in and spell Nick Chubb on occasion.

One player that has been mentioned is former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

He was released by the Cowboys earlier in the offseason and still has yet to find a home.

According to Tony Grossi, it is very unlikely Elliott ends up in Cleveland.

He called the Elliott to Cleveland rumors “bogus” and thinks the Browns are happy with Chubb and Jerome Ford as their 1-2 punch.

.@TonyGrossi isn't buying the Zeke to the Browns Twitter talk going on right now…. pic.twitter.com/yntwZNuAf9 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 17, 2023

Running back is no longer a sought-after position in the NFL.

Many teams have realized that the value of the position is slim and that is why the free-agent market is slow for RBs.

Also, Elliott has a ton of wear on his tires.

He has been one of the most highly-used running backs since he entered the league in 2016.

You can tell he has lost a step at this point in his career.

Elliott can still help a team as a goal-line back, or short-yardage player.

But, anything more than that seems unlikely.

Elliott is not the change of pace back the Browns should be looking for behind Chubb.

The fit just does not seem to make much sense.