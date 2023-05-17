Analysts Debate If Browns Have The Best Pass-Rushing Duo

The Cleveland Browns have put themselves in the conversation of having the best pass-rushing duo in the league.

Trading for Za’Darius Smith might as well be what takes their defense to a whole new level, as they already had a future Hall of Famer in Myles Garrett.

However, the crew from Good Morning Football isn’t quite sure whether they have the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL or not.

Za'Darius Smith + Myles Garrett 😤 Do the @Browns boast the best pass rushing duo heading into 2023? (via @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/rKjsmGubUt — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 17, 2023

Jason McCourty believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should get that distinction, whereas Peter Schrager gave the nod to the San Francisco 49ers.

Whatever the case, there’s no denying that the Browns have made one of their most impactful additions in years now.

Smith is coming off an injury-plagued season with a nagging knee ailment, but he was still able to crack double-digits in sacks for the third time in the past four seasons.

Just five players have logged 10+ sacks in three of the past four years, and two of those happen to be Garrett and Smith.

New safety Juan Thornhill wants to put the word out there that the Browns can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league, and they’ve sure put together a defense that could make you feel that way.

Jim Schwartz and Andrew Berry emphasized revamping and retooling that subpar and disappointing defensive unit, and even Garrett believes they have the makings of a potential dynasty if they play their cards right.

Clearly, however, they still have some mouths to shut and doubters to prove wrong in 2023.