Analyst Details How Deshaun Watson Can Bounce Back Next Season

The Cleveland Browns need to bring out the best of Deshaun Watson, and they need to do it now.

With that in mind, they hired one of the best in business, bringing in Ken Dorsey, who had been recently fired by the Buffalo Bills.

Dorsey’s play-calling had often been questioned, but his player development, scheming, and play design have always been elite.

That’s why Bills analyst Nate Geary believes this could be a match made in heaven.

Talking on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, Geary admitted that the concerns about Dorsey’s impact on Watson are valid, as Kevin Stefanski is most likely going to continue calling plays because it’s basically his playbook.

Bills radio network's @NateGearySports thinks Ken Dorsey can help fix Deshaun Watson 👀 "I think that's maybe where Ken Dorsey's expertise can help." presented by @drinkgaragebeer 🍻 pic.twitter.com/3mbtjZrOFI — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) January 31, 2024

Then again, as pointed out by Geary, Dorsey has excelled with both Cam Newton and Josh Allen, and he believes he can have a similar impact with Watson because he’s great at molding QBs.

Geary argued that Watson is the most polished pocket passer between himself, Allen, and Newton, and while he’s not as mobile as those two, he can also extend plays, scramble, and create with his feet.

Newton became an MVP under Dorsey, and Allen went from an afterthought to one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

Of course, they were both younger when they worked with him, and Watson is already an established player in this league.

But if there’s someone who could use their skills and traits and make the most of them to help Watson finally be the best version of himself in Cleveland, that should be Dorsey, even if he’s not calling the plays.