Bengals Executive Reveals Where Team Stands With Tee Higgins

By

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With Tee Higgins following Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore on Instagram, multiple Cleveland Browns fans started speculating about a potential move.

Higgins is going to be the most sought-after wide receiver in the game this offseason, and with the Browns in obvious need of someone at the position, he seems like an obvious target.

Nonetheless, it seems like he might not be available to begin with.

According to a report by Bengals insider Kelsey Conway, director of player personnel Duke Tobin hinted at the possibility of placing him under the franchise tag.

“We’ll have to go through the gymnastics of that,” Tobin said. “It’s a different scenario than it was last year.”

The Bengals made a huge financial commitment to Joe Burrow.

His deal set the team up for trouble in the future, as he’ll have to restructure it or they’ll have a tough time retaining their core together.

With the Bengals also having Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase, some thought they could choose to let Higgins walk away, especially with Chase also in line to get a massive payday.

Still, with them looking to get back to the Super Bowl, chances are that they could try and keep him around for at least one more season, regardless of the cost.

Then again, we’ve seen players refuse to play under that condition multiple times in the past, so there’s still hope there.

There’s a bit of a Clemson connection there with Watson and the Browns could still pose an appealing destination for him if he’s not looking to move away from the great state of Ohio.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

