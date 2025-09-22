Analyst Drops Major Praise For Browns After Win Over Packers

The Green Bay Packers looked like the best team in football.

But they hadn’t faced a defense like the Cleveland Browns’.

Following the Browns’ upset win in Week 3, analyst Brian Baldinger raved about that defense.

“The Browns are just relentless. … The pressure was relentless. … It’s like a Browns sandwich. There’s just a big piece of cheese in between that sandwich. They made life tough. … [Carson] Schwesinger and [Mason] Graham are everywhere. They shut down the running game. Relentless pressure. … They don’t give you any room. No daylight. Browns is the best defense in football,” Baldinger said.

.@packers @Browns nobody who has watched the Browns play defense needs any STAT SHEET! This is the best defense in the NFL. Just ask #gopackgo #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Rk7Xs30AeE — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 22, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree.

Through three weeks, the Browns lead the league in fewest total yards allowed per game (231.0) and rushing yards allowed per game (57.3).

They’ve dominated great running backs like Chase Brown, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs.

Granted, they did give up more than 30 points in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

But in Week 3, Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz outcoached Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, who is one of the savviest offensive playcallers in the game.

The Browns could have defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 as their defense had Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase out of sync.

Cleveland’s defense has the potential to shut down every team in the NFL, but it can only do so much if its offense isn’t moving the chains and putting up points.

Hopefully, the Browns will be able to build on this momentum in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions on the road.

NEXT:

Pat McAfee Gives Browns Major Endorsement After Sunday's Win