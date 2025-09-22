Browns Nation

Monday, September 22, 2025
Analyst Drops Major Praise For Browns After Win Over Packers

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Green Bay Packers looked like the best team in football.

But they hadn’t faced a defense like the Cleveland Browns’.

Following the Browns’ upset win in Week 3, analyst Brian Baldinger raved about that defense.

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree.

Through three weeks, the Browns lead the league in fewest total yards allowed per game (231.0) and rushing yards allowed per game (57.3).

They’ve dominated great running backs like Chase Brown, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs.

Granted, they did give up more than 30 points in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

But in Week 3, Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz outcoached Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, who is one of the savviest offensive playcallers in the game.

The Browns could have defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 as their defense had Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase out of sync.

Cleveland’s defense has the potential to shut down every team in the NFL, but it can only do so much if its offense isn’t moving the chains and putting up points.

Hopefully, the Browns will be able to build on this momentum in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions on the road.

