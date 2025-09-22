Pat McAfee Gives Browns Major Endorsement After Sunday’s Win

The Cleveland Browns stunned the NFL world by defeating the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers in a dramatic home victory at Huntington Bank Field.

The Browns’ defense dominated throughout the contest, forcing critical turnovers and making game-changing plays when it mattered most.

Former NFL player and analyst Pat McAfee praised the Browns’ defensive performance following the victory.

“The Cleveland Browns are not a** at all, especially in Cleveland. That defense does things there that really, maybe take the best team in ball, the most full team in ball, take them deep into the fourth quarter and just make them break at the very end,” McAfee said.

"The Cleveland Browns might have the best defense of all time.. That being said the Green Bay Packers can't lose to the Browns" ~ @tyschmit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/KSc9Xas9jL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 22, 2025

Cleveland’s defensive unit neutralized one of the league’s most efficient offenses in Week 3.

The defense sacked Packers quarterback Jordan Love five times while consistently disrupting Green Bay’s offensive rhythm.

Safety Grant Delpit delivered a decisive interception that shifted momentum and led to a critical scoring drive.

Veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris blocked the Packers’ field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter.

The blocked kick cleared the path for Andre Szmyt to connect on his game-winner as time expired.

The Browns’ defense has established itself among the league’s elite units through three weeks.

At home, Cleveland has recorded eight sacks while limiting opponents to just 2.4 yards per rush and 3.4 yards per play.

The defense has also generated 25 quarterback pressures, ranking third in the NFL.

Myles Garrett has anchored this defensive dominance after signing his record-setting contract extension.

The Browns are proving their investment in defensive talent is paying dividends as they continue exceeding expectations.

NEXT:

Quinshon Judkins Already Showing Star Potential