Analyst Gives Browns Fans A Reason To Believe In 2026

The Cleveland Browns’ 2026 free agency spending spree and draft haul have left the fans with plenty to look forward to for the 2026 season. With a brand new coaching staff that should help turn the offense around as well, who knows what the upcoming season could hold for the Browns?

This fan base has been through it all and it’s scary to get excited after all the pain over the past few decades. That being said, one analyst still sees another big reason to believe in this team.

During a recent article for FOX Sports, Ben Arthur discussed which teams are capable of going from last place in their divisions in 2025 to first place in 2026. He doesn’t see the Browns as a threat to win the AFC North, but he believes competent quarterback play could make this team a reason to believe.

“With star quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow healthy for the Ravens and Bengals, respectively, the Browns’ chances of competing for the AFC North title are unlikely. But if Cleveland can get competent play from the quarterback position — Deshaun Watson has emerged as the favorite to start over Shedeur Sanders — this becomes a team to watch. The wide receiver and offensive line rooms have been revamped. Plus, the Browns still boast one of the best defenses in football,” Arthur wrote.

Quarterback controversies are nothing new to this fan base, but at least this year’s controversy only has two participants instead of four like last year. Deshaun Watson does appear to have the inside track to the job as ownership has been adamant about getting some return on its massive investment.

It’s unclear what that means for Shedeur Sanders or if there’s even real consideration being given to Watson potentially being the franchise quarterback once again. The plan all along could have been to wait until the 2027 draft to find the next guy, but Arthur is right. This team can be good right now if Watson can produce anywhere close to what he did during his days with the Houston Texans.

It’s a lot to ask, but the Browns don’t have the most difficult schedule in 2026 and there is a path for success because of it. Only two of Cleveland’s road games are against playoff teams from 2025, and with a motivated and healthy Watson, why not the Browns?

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