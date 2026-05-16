NFL Executive Makes Surprising Prediction About Deshaun Watson’s Future

Few would’ve believed it months ago, but Deshaun Watson is likely going to be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns again. He has the inside track to the Week 1 job in 2026, and if things don’t work out, there is a clear path to move on and draft a rookie in a loaded 2027 class while finally having somewhat of an out from Watson’s massive contract.

Watson somehow keeps defying the odds, and the fans are going to have no choice but to get on board. Still being against him due to his off-field transgressions is absolutely valid, but he somehow has lived to fight another day and has made it through the suspension, the years of poor production in Cleveland, and a twice-torn Achilles, and now he has a light at the end of the tunnel where he can potentially hit free agency at 30 years old looking for another big contract.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently wrote an article that shed light on execs around the NFL and their insight regarding the 2027 offseason. He noted that Watson will become an interesting free agent if he can finally stay healthy and produce, and added that one AFC executive stressed that it all will come down to his health.

“Deshaun Watson becomes quite the interesting free agent. Watson is a viable option to start for Cleveland this season if coach Todd Monken opts for veteran experience. The Browns made several improvements to the offense around the quarterback. If Watson can regain his confidence and stay in the lineup, there might be a spot for him to start somewhere in 2027. The QB is 30 years old,” Fowler wrote.

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson never would have made it to free agency, but the Browns have been bogged down by this massive contract since the day he signed it. They would love nothing more than to be free of it, but if Watson plays well, somebody else will talk themselves into a 30-year-old former superstar.

A lot of quarterbacks have found incredible success on their second, third, and even fourth or fifth teams in recent years. Look no further than Sam Darnold, who just won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Michael Vick got a second chance after spending time in jail, so a healthy and productive Watson will 100 percent have teams after him.

The question is going to be whether or not the Browns will be one of those teams. It’s a problem the front office would be fortunate to have, but that is a question for another day. He just needs to stay healthy, produce, and help turn this team around.

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