Insider Issues A Stark Warning About Browns’ 2026 Season

The Cleveland Browns were already facing a daunting early-season challenge on offense as they have a new head coach, a first-time coordinator, and potentially as many as nine new starters. It is going to take the unit at least a little while to jell while facing a steep learning curve.

That task was made more difficult when the NFL schedule was released for the 2026 season. It has the Browns playing six of their first nine games on the road, which is far from ideal for an offense learning to play together on the fly.

That is why insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is sending a warning message to head coach Todd Monken about the Browns’ offense, saying it must get off to a fast start to avoid another lost season.

“This season, Monken must have his fledgling offense ready score from the outset, or the season could be over by the midpoint. The unfavorable first-half schedule means that Monken will have to work his offensive magic to pull together a young unit that will be learning a new scheme, new terminology, and each other’s names or risk being out of contention in early November,” Cabot wrote.

Cabot does have a point, though it is fairly obvious that any team, regardless of experience, would like to get off to a good start so it can remain in playoff contention later in the season. It could be argued that the schedule may be a benefit to the Browns, as the offense is unlikely to be in top form at that stage, no matter where the games would be played, so they will not be wasting valuable home games while working out the kinks. Also, they will not be facing the wrath of their home fans if it doesn’t look very good right away.

That early stretch also includes some of the Browns’ potentially easier games of the season, with road games against the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints. By the time the more difficult teams on the schedule arrive, Cleveland’s offense hopefully will be rounding into form.

Cabot has been one of the media’s most vocal advocates for Deshaun Watson being named the starting quarterback. This warning may be another way for her to support her premise that the veteran gives Cleveland the best chance to win now, rather than trying to develop Shedeur Sanders in his second season.

It may be difficult for Monken to overcome a slow start to his first go-round as an NFL head coach, so he surely will be focused on avoiding one at all costs.

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