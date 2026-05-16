Insider Reveals The Exact Record Browns Need To Make The Playoffs

The Cleveland Browns may not be in a position to make a run at a Super Bowl just yet, but it’s not inconceivable that they could make a playoff push in 2026 despite winning just eight games over the past two years combined. The roster should be much-improved compared to 2024 and 2025 and with new head coach Todd Monken leading the charge, the hope is that the offense can take a big step forward as well.

The AFC was loaded at the top for most of the past two or three decades, but things opened up last year. It’s time for the Browns to step forward and get closer to being a perennial threat in the conference, and one insider recently revealed what they see as the Browns’ win target for this upcoming season in order to approach that goal.

During a recent appearance on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said that the Browns need to be at .500 when they reach their bye week in order to fight for at least a Wild Card spot. The bye is in Week 11 and Cleveland will come out of the bye with three home games afterwards, so if they can be 5-5 at that point, the playoffs will be right there for the taking.

“At least 5-5. You could sneak into a Wild Card at 9-8, but a lot of things have to happen for that to be. 10 wins would be safe. I think that’s a stretch based on the schedule, but who knows? Anything could happen,” Grossi wrote.

.@TonyGrossi thinks the Browns need to be at LEAST 5-5 at the bye week to have a shot at the playoffs. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/4YKVxUA7dO — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 15, 2026

The ten games before the bye week are not easy whatsoever with two against the Pittsburgh Steelers and three others against playoff teams from last season. While it’s no cakewalk, the Browns’ defense should be able to at least make these games interesting enough to where a slightly-improved offense could get the team to 5-5.

The Browns do have to play four out of five on the road prior to Week 9 as well, but luckily, three of the four are against teams that missed the playoffs last year. In fact, Week 1 at the Jacksonville Jaguars and Week 8 at the Steelers are the only road games the Browns have to play all year against teams who made the playoffs in 2025.

Schedule release day is always an exciting time during a dead period of the NFL calendar. Fans of every team scour through the schedule and always seem to find ten or 11 theoretical wins, but Browns fans have been let down too many times before. Let’s all just hope the team improves and can take the next steps toward being a contender, and if that means the Browns wind up in the playoffs, then that’s certainly a fun outcome.

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Insider Issues A Stark Warning About Browns' 2026 Season