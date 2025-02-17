Browns Nation

Monday, February 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Has A Warning For Fans Wanting Browns To Draft Abdul Carter

Analyst Has A Warning For Fans Wanting Browns To Draft Abdul Carter

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in a good position ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they have an easy decision on their hands right now.

On the one hand, they can take a ‘best-player-available’ approach and select Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at No. 2.

On the other hand, they need to get a quarterback in the worst possible way.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Garrett Bush made a strong case for the team to get a signal caller.

In the latest edition of his show, he argued that positional value shouldn’t be overlooked.

He claimed that the Browns had the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season, but they still managed to win just three games.

Teams like the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders had two rookie quarterbacks and still made the playoffs.

Bush claimed that the Browns have had either the best or one of the best pass rushers in the game for seven years now, but that hasn’t done much to help their case.

So, even if Carter were to give them 75% of what Myles Garrett gave last season, it might still not be enough to lead this team to the top.

Positional value matters.

Nevertheless, this quarterback class is one of the least impressive in years.

Using the No. 2 pick to get a mid-to-low-tier starting quarterback feels too steep.

Andrew Berry will have his work cut out for him, and this offseason could make or break this team for the next five years or so.

