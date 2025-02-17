Former QB Reveals A Big Concern About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns could take Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick.

There’s a case to be made for him being the most NFL-ready quarterback prospect in this class.

Nevertheless, there are also plenty of reasons for concern.

His arm talent is less than impressive, and while he’s a very good decision-maker and a solid athlete, he doesn’t project as much more than a mid-to-lower-tier starter at the next level.

He’s on the older side of the spectrum, and while we’ve seen older quarterbacks thrive right out of the gate, that might not be the case with Sanders.

Some, like former NFL star Boomer Esiason, are also worried about his activities off the field.

In the wake of his new rap song being released, Esiason believes that teams don’t want a rookie quarterback to be focused on anything but football (via WFAN Sports Radio):

“The reason I say he’s out is because I don’t want my guy that’s gonna be leading my team to be worrying about a rap or any sort of outside career,” Esiason said.

Boomer wants a rookie focused on football after hearing Shedeur Sanders' new song.

That makes some sense.

Of course, players are entitled to do anything they want to do with their free time, and there’s nothing wrong with him pursuing another career.

Nevertheless, it takes a lot of work to be an NFL quarterback, much more for a rookie, so perhaps the team would rather see him put his rap career on hold in the meantime.

He will have to fully grasp a whole new playbook, and he might not have much spare time to do anything else.

Then again, at the end of the day, teams who want to get a player will most likely do so regardless of the outside noise.

