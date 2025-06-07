Analyst Isn’t Buying Recent Shedeur Sanders Hype

It’s no surprise that Shedeur Sanders has brought an extraordinary amount of hype with him to the Cleveland Browns, and it’s possible the media circus that follows him contributed to him slipping all the way to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

It’s easy to buy into the hype because Sanders is so confident, but one analyst isn’t sold and recently threw some water on the fire.

FOX Sports host Jason McIntyre rained on the Shedeur Sanders parade, saying it’s way too early for all this hype and everyone needs to relax.

“You guys need to do some more homework before you crown Shedeur Sanders. What you see people say about Shedeur Sanders, you would think he’s ready to start Week 1. You see former NFL quarterbacks on social media breaking down every pass. Despite all the hype for Shedeur, he’s the only quarterback on the Browns who wasn’t playing with the [first team]. The guy’s got ‘Be Legendary’ as his motto. He’s throwing really lavish NFL Draft parties. And he’s fourth on the depth chart, decidedly,” McIntyre said on “The Herd.”

The Browns are clearly taking a patient approach with Sanders, letting him take a backseat for a while to learn behind veteran Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco.

Sanders may be the starter at some point, but it’s highly unlikely it will be in Week 1, which is wise as the Browns just went 3-14 and have a grueling first eight games on the 2025 schedule ahead of their Week 9 bye.

It rarely makes sense to start a rookie fifth-round pick in Week 1, and time learning as a backup should be beneficial for Sanders.

It’s just a shame the media can’t adopt the same patient approach and stop peddling agendas around him.

Should he stop having parties and get rid of his catch phrase just because he slid in the draft?

