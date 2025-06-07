Browns Legend Sounds Off On Kevin Stefanski Critics

There were some Cleveland Browns fans and media members who wanted head coach Kevin Stefanski to be fired following a disastrous 2024 season, but he is still with the team and ready to lead the turnaround.

The critics were loud, but they didn’t get their way, and one Browns legend recently sounded off on everyone who wanted Stefanski ousted this offseason.

In a recent article by Tyler Dunne for Go Long, former Browns running back Leroy Hoard spoke out in support of Cleveland’s head coach.

“Here’s what I would say on the circumstances of why Kevin Stefanski is still the coach. The success that he’s had with the number of different quarterbacks that he’s had is unheard of. So stop it! That’s a fact. Whatever you think about Kevin Stefanski, look at his production based on what he’s had to work with. The injuries to Nick Chubb. The injuries on defense. The craziest thing that happened was [Bill] Callahan leaving. People don’t realize that dude is an excellent offensive line coach,” Hoard said.

The Browns are one season removed from winning 11 games and making the playoffs in 2023 under Stefanski, despite starting five quarterbacks.

The Browns had to start four quarterbacks in 2024, but things didn’t work out as well with so many other issues plaguing the team.

There has been more than enough turnover within the organization, and the team needs something to maintain some consistency and leadership, which is exactly what Stefanski provides.

The 2024 season wasn’t all his fault, as it was an untenable situation that unraveled quickly and hopefully doesn’t devolve into a trend.

