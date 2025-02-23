Analyst Makes A Bold Claim About Deshaun Watson’s Future

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson made some sense at the time, at least from a football perspective.

Baker Mayfield was inconsistent and reportedly rubbed people the wrong way within the organization, and Watson looked like a perennial MVP candidate.

Fast forward to today, and the contract extension the team gave him might go down as the absolute worst in professional sports history.

Nevertheless, despite the never-ending shortcomings, injuries, worrisome reports, and everything that has transpired off the field, Max Loeb still isn’t ready to give up on him.

Talking on “The BIG Factor,” Loeb claimed that Watson could definitely still land on his feet somewhere else.

Loeb believes that Watson can thrive again with another team.

Deshaun Watson might be done in Cleveland, but could he catch on somewhere else? "I think he can land on his feet somewhere; it is not in Cleveland. That ship has sailed." – @loebsleads pic.twitter.com/NQLzecbICh — The BIG Factor (@TheBIGFactor) February 22, 2025

He just doesn’t see him ever thriving in Cleveland.

Loeb argued that Watson might benefit from a change of scenery, but he doesn’t know what the Browns will do to help him with that.

He believes that cutting him is still on the table or that he could be included in any Myles Garrett trade.

Granted, there’s always a chance that a player will do better somewhere else.

Nevertheless, Watson is 29 years old already, and barring a major turn of events, he’s not even going to be able to play next season.

He’s been hurt, suspended, or has played poorly since he left Houston, and not many teams will be lining up to give him an opportunity at this point in his career.

There’s also bad P.R. that would come with that, and while the NFL is usually quite forgiving with everything that happens off the field as long as the players play well on it, Watson’s reputation with the fans is far from positive.

