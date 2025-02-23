Analyst Questions Todd McShay’s Recent Draft Report About Browns

The Cleveland Browns have multiple areas of need ahead of the upcoming season.

Of course, most people would agree that their need for a quarterback is the most pressing one.

There has been plenty of discussion regarding this year’s quarterback class, and most people agree that it’s not that deep or impressive.

With that in mind, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay reported that several people inside the Browns organization have already told him that the team isn’t interested in taking a quarterback at No. 2.

Nonetheless, Jay Crawford isn’t buying it.

In the latest edition of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Crawford claimed that as much as he loved and knew McShay, he couldn’t agree with that report.

“I’m surprised that he put this out there. Do you really think if the Browns were interested in Cam Ward or not that two sources inside the building are gonna tell him, yeah we’re not taking a quarterback,” Crawford said.

He doesn’t think there’s a world in which the Browns have already made that decision, much less leak that to the media.

Crawford believes that if the Browns don’t take Ward or any quarterback at No. 2, it will be because they don’t believe there are any difference-makers there.

In this mock draft, McShay has the Browns going with star WR/DB Travis Hunter instead.

In reality, there are more than enough reasons to go with a ‘best player available’ approach here, and if that’s the case, neither Ward nor Shedeur Sanders looks like a better player than Hunter or Abdul Carter.

Then again, this is still a quarterbacks league, and as such, the Browns might have no choice but to address their most pressing need at the top of the board.

