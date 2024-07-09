Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, July 9, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About David Njoku’s Receiving Total

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About David Njoku’s Receiving Total

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Last season, Browns tight end David Njoku stepped forward as one of the team’s go-to receivers, finishing the year with a team-best 81 receptions.

The veteran tight end finished with 882 receiving yards – second only to Amari Cooper’s total – and hauled in a team-best six touchdowns in 2023.

While Njoku made the Pro Bowl with these statistics, one analyst does not see a repeat in his future.

SportsGrid Fantasy shared on Twitter a video of analyst Joe Pisapia talking about Njoku’s receiving yards prop – set at 675.5 yards – before making a bold statement about exceeding that mark this year.

“I don’t see that happening,” Pisapia said.

Pisapia pivoted to the quarterback situation, suggesting that Watson was not guaranteed to make it through the season as the starter.

The analyst also suggested the Browns are an “enigma” this season as the team’s possible outcomes could vary “all across the board” due to the quarterback situation.

Njoku made significant progress with quarterback Joe Flacco helming the offense last season Pisapia explained as the tight end topped the 90-yard mark in three of the four contests he played with Flacco under center.

The 27-year-old tight end is entering his eighth year in the NFL this season, having played in 95 games since 2017.

Njoku has caught 287 passes for 3,264 yards and 25 touchdowns in his professional career.

The Browns will also have an offensive transformation this season with Ken Dorsey in charge of the unit.

Dorsey will implement a three- and four-receiver set approach in Cleveland, but Njoku still figures to be a part of that group of receivers.

NEXT:  Nick Chubb Earns Intriguing Ranks By NFL Coaches And Executives
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Earns Intriguing Ranks By NFL Coaches And Executives

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Shares Interesting Social Media Profile Picture

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

3 Reasons The Browns Could Struggle Offensively To Start This Season

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Analyst Links 2 Free Agents As Potential Browns Targets

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

Analyst Identifies Intriguing Browns MVP Candidate

2 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Browns 2024 NFL Draft Class

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Browns RB Shares Interesting Video With 3 Fellow Runners

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns LB

3 days ago

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.

DraftKings Reveals Nick Chubb's Comeback Player Award Odds

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares Surprising Statistic About Kevin Stefanski's Longevity

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Analyst Names Brown QB In Top-10 Rankings

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

CBS Sports Ranks Multiple Browns CBs Among NFL Elite

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

ESPN Gives Intriguing Ranking To Young Browns Players

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Shares Viral Video Of Holiday Workout

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Denzel Ward #21 and Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns react against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Gives Interesting Rank To Browns Secondary

6 days ago

A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Share Sad News About Mascot

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea smiles during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR Coach Chad O'Shea Praises 1 Player's Progress

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Reveals Shocking Statistic About Cleveland Browns Stadium

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Browns OL Earns Intriguing Rank From PFF

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Hints Nick Chubb Could Be Ready For Season Opener

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Second Site Rumored For Possible New Stadium

1 week ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 26: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Darius Slay Makes Strong Statement About Browns Athlete

1 week ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Changes Will Benefit Deshaun Watson

1 week ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 23: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jack Conklin Makes Bold Statement About Return

1 week ago

Browns Nation