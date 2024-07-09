Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About David Njoku’s Receiving Total

Last season, Browns tight end David Njoku stepped forward as one of the team’s go-to receivers, finishing the year with a team-best 81 receptions.

The veteran tight end finished with 882 receiving yards – second only to Amari Cooper’s total – and hauled in a team-best six touchdowns in 2023.

While Njoku made the Pro Bowl with these statistics, one analyst does not see a repeat in his future.

SportsGrid Fantasy shared on Twitter a video of analyst Joe Pisapia talking about Njoku’s receiving yards prop – set at 675.5 yards – before making a bold statement about exceeding that mark this year.

“I don’t see that happening,” Pisapia said.

Pisapia pivoted to the quarterback situation, suggesting that Watson was not guaranteed to make it through the season as the starter.

The analyst also suggested the Browns are an “enigma” this season as the team’s possible outcomes could vary “all across the board” due to the quarterback situation.

Njoku made significant progress with quarterback Joe Flacco helming the offense last season Pisapia explained as the tight end topped the 90-yard mark in three of the four contests he played with Flacco under center.

The 27-year-old tight end is entering his eighth year in the NFL this season, having played in 95 games since 2017.

Njoku has caught 287 passes for 3,264 yards and 25 touchdowns in his professional career.

The Browns will also have an offensive transformation this season with Ken Dorsey in charge of the unit.

Dorsey will implement a three- and four-receiver set approach in Cleveland, but Njoku still figures to be a part of that group of receivers.

