Analyst Makes Bold Statement About D’Onta Foreman

When Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will return to action this season remains unknown.

The Browns’ front office has emphasized they will not rush Chubb’s return to the field as he is recovering from a second injury to the same knee.

Should Chubb be out for an extended period, what role the backups will fill is still a mystery, especially with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey installing an offense that relies heavily on a passing attack that suits quarterback Deshaun Watson’s skill set.

One analyst believes the running game will rest in the hands of new Browns athlete D’Onta Foreman.

On the “Locked On Browns” Podcast this week, analyst Jeff Lloyd believes that of all of the running backs currently on the roster, Foreman is the most capable of producing rushing yards for the Browns in Chubb’s absence.

“There’s going to be a lot on the shoulders of D’Onta Foreman,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd believes Foreman’s relationship with new positional coach Duece Staley will carry weight in this discussion.

Foreman worked until Staley in Tennessee in 2020 and 2021, producing over 700 yards combined in 15 games for the Titans as he worked primarily in Derrick Henry’s absences.

In 2022, Foreman had his best season as a pro, recording 914 rushing yards in 17 games and averaging 4.5 yards per rush.

Lloyd sees new addition Nyheim Hines as a change-of-pace receiving back while Jerome Ford – who led the team in rushing last season – as a hybrid back that can both run and catch passes out of the backfield.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Cheers On PGA Golfer In Viral Video