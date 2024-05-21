Browns Nation

Monday, May 20, 2024
Jameis Winston Cheers On PGA Golfer In Viral Video

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

 

It’s not unusual to see professional athletes at other sporting events, like rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall and offensive guard Zak Zinter throwing out a first pitch at a recent Guardians game.

Yet it will catch the casual observer off-guard when professional athletes are spotted among the crowd, taking in the competition just like everyone else.

Such was the case this weekend for quarterback Jameis Winston.

The PGA Tour’s official Twitter account shared a viral video of Winson as the athlete was spotted cheering on the world’s No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler in nearby Louisville, Kentucky this weekend at the PGA Championship.

The video caption called Winston “just one of the guys” as he cheered on Scheffler in the undated video.

At 6-foot-4, Winston stands out among the spectators in the gallery three rows back, taking in the action with the remainder of the crowd.

Winston joined the Browns this offseason after spending five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

In Cleveland, Winston is expected to back up Deshaun Watson and recently admitted to enjoying the opportunity to be a veteran voice in the quarterback room this season.

Scheffler had an eventful PGA Championship experience as the golfer was arrested Friday morning while trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club.

ESPN reported on Monday Scheffler will have his arraignment delayed until June 3 for the incident.

Despite the arrest, Scheffler did not miss his round and finished the tournament tied for eighth with three other players with a 13-under four-day score.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation