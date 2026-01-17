Analyst Makes Strong Case For Jim Schwartz As Next Browns Coach

Even before Kevin Stefanski was let go by the Cleveland Browns, there were many fans saying it was time for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to take over the job. They feel that his years of loyalty and his work crafting one of the best defenses in the league meant that he was prepared and deserving of being the HC.

Now that Stefanski is gone, Schwartz is definitely getting a lot of attention. He has already had one interview with the Browns and is reportedly in line for another. That means he could be very close.

On social media, Ed Greenberger gave his thoughts about Schwartz in that position.

Simply put, he believes that the man deserves it.

“Thoughts on Jim Schwartz if he gets the Browns job: The guy deserves it. He’s been arguably the best coordinator in the NFL the last few years. Yes, his first go-round in DET wasn’t exactly a success. But he did go 10-6 his 3rd year there. FUN FACT: The Lions offense was higher-ranked than their defense in each of his 5 years there. In 2011, the O finished 4th. They had the Stafford-to-Megatron connection. Still, give credit to Schwartz for letting Stafford throw a league-leading 663 passes that year for 5,000+ yards. Stefanski would NEVER turn his offense loose like that even if he had those guys,” Greenberger posted on X.

It is true that Schwartz has been a head coach before, and it’s also true that there are some people who weren’t happy with how he ran the Detroit Lions. But Greenberger pointed out that Schwartz was able to sense talent on his Detroit team and unleash it, something that Stefanski seemingly had a tough time with.

The Browns are not the Lions, and Shedeur Sanders may not be Matthew Stafford, but Schwartz could still be the right mix of new and old energy. He already has a strong relationship with Cleveland’s ownership, and the players seem to like him a lot.

This could be the perfect choice for the Browns, but it would raise some other questions, too. Most notably, who would replace him as defensive coordinator?

Additionally, does he really have what it takes to improve the team’s offense? He has done great things with the defense, but this could be a far more difficult task.

There are risks and concerns, but a lot of positives that people see in Schwartz.

There is a reason people have been talking about him as a potential head coach for months.

