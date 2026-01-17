Kevin Stefanski Will Have Second Interview With NFC Team

It’s beginning to look like Kevin Stefanski might have a new job before the Cleveland Browns have a new head coach. Since the sides parted ways almost as soon as the 2025 season ended, they both have had some time to explore multiple potential options.

Stefanski has been one of the top names on the market and has spoken to multiple teams. Meanwhile, the Browns have embarked on an extensive list of interviews themselves.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Stefanski will have a second meeting with the Atlanta Falcons.

“Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is meeting with the Atlanta Falcons again today, per source. Stefanski has been working behind the scenes to assemble a potential coaching staff to present to the Falcons,” Russini wrote on X.

Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is meeting with the Atlanta Falcons again today, per source. Stefanski has been working behind the scenes to assemble a potential coaching staff to present to the Falcons. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 17, 2026

A key Browns offensive assistant could be part of that potential staff. Insider Mary Kay Cabot is reporting that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could follow Stefanski to wherever he might land.

Stefanski has interviewed with almost every NFL team that is looking for a new head coach. In addition to the Falcons, he has met with the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans.

Having Stefanski join an NFC team might be the best outcome as far as the Browns are concerned. It certainly is preferable to him coaching the Ravens, for example, where they would be guaranteed to face each other twice every season, adding more spice to an already heated rivalry.

With the New York Giants’ position reportedly being filled by John Harbaugh, the Falcons have turned up their pursuit of Stefanski and may be closing in on a deal. Meanwhile, the Browns have set up a second interview with a member of his staff, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

They also plan to have another meeting with former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who was thought to be staying with Harbaugh in New York. First-time interviews were recently held with Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase.

Though it is most definitely not a race against Stefanski, the Browns may not want to drag out their process if they identify the man they want to hire as his replacement.

NEXT:

Report: Browns Could Lose Key Offensive Member Of Staff